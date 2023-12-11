Springbok Analytics announces the release of its full body muscle analysis capabilities

Initially for research purposes, Springbok's full body imaging analysis produces a new way to view muscle health across all major limb, core, and trunk muscles from less than an hour of imaging time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Springbok Analytics (www.springbokanalytics.com), a leading healthcare technology company, announced today its new full body muscle analysis capabilities, initially for research purposes. Springbok's AI-based technology analyzes MRI data and produces personalized 3D visualizations and metrics of muscle health, enhancing the assessment, treatment monitoring, research and diagnostic value of advanced imaging. Revealing a more complete view of the musculoskeletal system, a Springbok scan precisely quantifies individual muscle volume and quality, fat infiltration, left-right asymmetries, as well as scar tissue, edema, and tendon morphology, with the goal of improving health outcomes across human performance and life sciences.

"We are thrilled to make our full body analysis capabilities available to researchers and are working alongside our imaging partners to leverage AI and other technological advancements to improve our understanding of muscles, the musculoskeletal system, and their impact on our overall health," said Silvia Blemker, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at Springbok Analytics. "We are the first to accurately quantify over 100 individual muscles across the legs, core, back, chest, shoulder, and arms, providing a holistic, personalized view of muscle volume, symmetry, balance, and health. We want to help guide more objective decision-making across the spectrum of health, from elite athletes to those suffering from muscle-related diseases, as well as the millions looking to optimize their health for longevity."

Springbok puts muscle and the musculoskeletal system at the center of health, and its technology creates new insights specific to an individual's musculature: how big each muscle is, how it tracks based on peer comparisons, levels of advanced fat replacement, post-injury compensations, disease progression and more. Currently, a Springbok lower extremity scan takes under 10 minutes of imaging time, and this new full body scan takes under 60 minutes depending upon an imaging facility's equipment and capabilities.

"We are building the tools necessary to provide the most precise measures of muscle health," said Scott Magargee, CEO and Co-Founder of Springbok Analytics. "With our technology, we see a clear path to where measuring muscle indirectly or by proxy is no longer the standard. To date, health imaging has been considered a cumbersome process for many, with long scan and analytical turnaround times. We capture and deliver highly relevant muscle health data and insights in a non-invasive and patient-centric way."

Springbok's technology is expanding throughout life sciences, including significant involvement with the global facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) community, where the company is supporting leading-edge research and treatment development by working with a wide range of stakeholders. By providing new analysis data to patients and their providers, Springbok is driving a better understanding of FSHD. "FSHD Global Research Foundation is a proud pioneer of innovation, and we can see the potential for this technology to revolutionize the way we analyze muscle for clinical disease management and as a biomarker for clinical trials for FSHD and other muscle diseases," said Bill Moss AO, the Founder and Patron of the FSHD Global Research Foundation. "The ability to scan and monitor changes in muscle across the whole of the body over time will offer new insights into disease progression and better measure the effectiveness of potential therapies."

Within sport and human performance, Springbok is improving injury knowledge, return to play decision-making, load management protocols, personalized training, and sport-specific knowledge of muscular composition. A Springbok scan can reveal previously unseen issues to reduce the risk of injury, mitigate the chances of re-injury and optimize athletic performance. "We have found Springbok's muscle and musculoskeletal analysis to be an extremely valuable tool for managing injuries and returning athletes to play, individualizing training to help our athletes perform their best, and helping support overall athlete care and durability," said Andrew Pipkin, Medical Director for the Toronto Blue Jays.

"We are steadfastly focused on the human experience of our analysis, and the power of AI is enabling significant reductions in imaging and analysis time, which is both a cost saver and significant improvement with respect to MRI accessibility and comfort, especially for patients with muscle-related diseases and musculoskeletal injuries," continued Magargee. Springbok's technology is compatible with all makes and models of MR imaging systems, including lower field scanners.

Springbok works with leaders across sport, performance, and health, including the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, and EPL, the University of Wisconsin, GE HealthCare, the FSHD Global Research Foundation, Friends of FSH Research and more. To learn more about how Springbok is creating a new view of health, please visit www.springbokanalytics.com.

