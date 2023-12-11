Tata Power urges all to Embrace Mother Earth, Love Our Planet and Switch to Green and Clean Energy

Tata Power urges all to Embrace Mother Earth, Love Our Planet and Switch to Green and Clean Energy

~ Launches new brand film - 'DuniyaApneHawale' timed in sync with COP 28, in keeping with the company's 'Sustainable is Attainable' movement~

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies has launched a new brand film - 'DuniyaApneHawale' promoting the message of "Embrace Mother Earth. Love Our Planet. Switch to Green and Clean Energy."

Tata Power urges all to Embrace Mother Earth, Love Our Planet and Switch to Green and Clean Energy (PRNewswire)

As Tata Power stays steadfast in its commitment to 'Sustainable is Attainable', this is another step towards inspiring citizens to make sustainable lifestyles a reality and underscore the importance of individual action and responsibility towards a cleaner, greener future.

As a responsible corporate, Tata Power is encouraging the adoption of green energy products and services for its large consumer base including corporate. It is also working on popularizing how a sustainable lifestyle is 'attainable' for millions of Indians through wide-scale adoption of affordable green solutions like rooftop solar, EV charging, solar microgrids, group captive solutions, pumped hydro power, smart home automation solutions to promote energy efficiency et al.

Along with Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada news and business channels, the campaign is live on digital and social media platforms, engaging the public with its message.

The film depicts the journey of a globe, demonstrating the abuse and damage that our planet goes through day in and day out thanks to a range of human activities such as deforestation, construction, industrialization, and urbanization. By the end of its journey, the globe is soiled and battered, until two children - representing the future generation - rescue it, clean it, and hug it - demonstrating the love and care that we need to have for our planet. The video concludes with a strong message: 'Embrace Mother Earth. Love Our Planet. Switch to green and clean energy' with the words "Hold Me Tight" being sung in the background.

Watch the film:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sqagRNk5HA (English)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IbqvgylAVM (Hindi)

Video Landing Page:

Tata Power is committed towards becoming the country's most preferred and trusted green energy brand. The company plans to achieve 70% capacity generation from clean and green energy sources by 2023 and achieve carbon net neutrality by 2045.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297841/Tata_Power.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tata Power