Unveiling the Winners: Hideaway Report Presents Editors' Choice Awards to Kickstart Andrew Harper's Award Season

Renowned travel company Andrew Harper reveals editors' favorite hotels, restaurants and experiences of the year. Spoiler alert: Kudadoo, a private island resort in the Maldives, named Hideaway of the Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Harper unveils this year's winners of its coveted Editors' Choice Awards, recognizing a collection of exceptional hotels, restaurants and travel experiences from around the world. The highlights of the year are showcased in the December edition of Andrew Harper's Hideaway Report and are online at Andrew Harper Editors' Choice Awards.

The awards season is underway, and there's more excitement to come with the relaunch of Andrew Harper's Member Choice Awards next month, showcasing the top votes of the savvy members who make up the Andrew Harper exclusive client community. Andrew Harper valued members were invited to participate in a special survey to share their favorite properties, unforgettable vacation experiences and more.

The Editors' Choice Award's highest distinction, Hideaway of the Year, is bestowed upon Kudadoo, an opulent private island resort nestled in the Maldives. This archipelago, positioned south of India, stands as a beacon among the world's top vacation spots. The all-inclusive property combines elements of Japanese-style inns with James Bond-style bachelor pads. The 15 spacious overwater villas, powered by unobtrusive solar panels, have marble dressing rooms, private pools, hot tubs and ladders into the sea. Every villa has a private butler on call around the clock. But it's the unexpected extras that set the resort apart, such as a cheese-tasting room and the spa's Himalayan salt cave.

"Kudadoo's combination of style, sustainability, service and exclusivity is hard to come by," says the Hideaway Report's editor-in-chief (whose identity is one of the most coveted secrets in the travel industry). "Its paradisiacal private island setting completes the picture of a true exemplar of Hideaway of the Year."

Andrew Harper's team of editors visited some 23 countries and reviewed 75 hotels in 2023, in addition to evaluating cruises in Asia, South America and Europe, plus numerous restaurants, cocktail bars, lesser-known museums, fashionable boutiques and guided excursions. They travel incognito and deliver unbiased, informed reviews with independence, authority and authenticity. Using a rigorous vetting process that takes into account character, comfort and personal service, their task is to distinguish the merely excellent from the truly enchanting.

"Our mission is to provide our discerning members with the kind of travel intelligence they can only find through Andrew Harper," the editor-in-chief continues. "The editors constantly seek out new places to explore and return to favorite destinations to ensure that members can follow our recommendations with complete confidence."

To select the Editors' Choice winners, the Andrew Harper team reviews its previous 12 months of globetrotting, focusing on the hotels, resorts, restaurants and travel experiences from the past year that proved the most enduringly memorable.

In addition to Hideaway of the Year, the awards also recognize 10 exemplary hotels and resorts in the United States, Mexico, South America, Europe and Asia, including Sicily's San Domenico Palace, Taormina, setting for the second season of the HBO series "The White Lotus." While the selected properties vary in size from grand hotels to small, boutique properties, each possesses a strong personality, a sense of place and a devotion to superior service.

Taking center stage in the world of hospitality, the top ten hotels of the year:

Sensei Porcupine Creek – Rancho Mirage, California The Green O – Greenough, Montana Sacromonte Landscape Hotel – Punta Del Este, Uruguay La Casa De La Playa Del Carmen – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico Hotel La Palma – Capri, Italy San Domenico Palace, Taormina A Four Seasons Hotel – Sicily, Italy The Fife Arms – Braemar, Scotland Rosewood Vienna – Vienna , Austria Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel – Cannes , France Zannier Hotels Bai San Ho – Song Cau , Vietnam

The editors also awarded the year's top Restaurants and Hotel Restaurants, Unforgettable Memories, Hotel Staff and other winners. In addition to the categories that appear in the December print edition of Hideaway Report, members can find additional categories online, including the Disappointments of the Year, one of the most popular articles on AndrewHarper.com.

"The annual Editors' Choice Awards special issue is eagerly anticipated," said Andrew Harper General Manager Don Jones. "Our members can seamlessly read about our editors' picks and actually plan their own travel experiences with Andrew Harper's travel office, providing services for everything from commercial air to private jets, hotel accommodations, custom excursions and villa rentals."

Membership starts at $250 per year for digital and $395 for print and digital. To learn more and become a member, contact Andrew Harper at 1 (800) 375-4685; join here or email membership services at memberservices@andrewharper.com .

About Andrew Harper

In 1979, our founding editor left corporate life to travel the world. In his desire for authenticity, he sought out small hideaways in unspoiled corners of the globe, sharing his findings through a monthly newsletter under the pen name Andrew Harper. Over the years, the Hideaway Report evolved into a members-only luxury travel site with an expanded menu of curated content, including in-depth articles about a destination's best hotels, restaurants, sightseeing and activities, as well as articles on villas, cruising, tours and sample itineraries. Andrew Harper members enjoy full-service trip planning and exclusive travel perks at top-tier hotels, villas, cruises, safaris, and beyond. Additionally, they gain entry to private auctions and receive year-round exclusive offers from esteemed hotels and travel partners globally. Members receive access to private auctions and ongoing offers throughout the year from favored hotels and travel partners around the world.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), a division of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential and largest collection of international luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. GTC advisors and agencies are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry.

