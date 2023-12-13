Coupa Names Susan Tohyama as Chief Human Resources Officer

Tohyama brings more than 20 years of leadership driving global people and culture strategies

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that Susan Tohyama has been named Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Susan will support all aspects of human resources and people strategy, including team engagement, talent development, recruiting, DEI, compensation, and benefits. She will join the company on Jan, 3, 2024.

"Susan's experience building global company culture and people strategies will be instrumental to Coupa as we scale. She's one of the most passionate, authentic, and thoughtful leaders I've ever worked with and I'm thrilled that she'll be joining the Coupa team," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO. "We're building a generational company, and Susan's experience retaining, recruiting, and developing global teams will be paramount to Coupa's success."

"I'm inspired by the passion, creativity, and dedication I see at Coupa. We're a values-led business supported by a team that deeply cares about each other and its communities," said Tohyama. "I'm looking forward to honing how we strengthen our bonds with each other and the communities we serve. As Coupa continues to grow and globalize, our culture will evolve – but our values and commitment to a diverse, inclusive community will remain constant and serve as the foundation for our future."

Tohyama has more than 20 years of HR leadership experience designing and driving global people and culture strategies. Prior to Coupa, she was CHRO at Ceridian, and held leadership roles at global brands, including Vice Media, Starbucks, the NBA, and Disney.

She has built a reputation as a trusted advisor and strategic business partner who champions a people-centric culture built on diversity, equality, and opportunity. She is most passionate about building collaborative, innovative organizations that are rewarding places to work.

