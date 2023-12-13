Infor Takes Systemair to the Cloud

Infor's cloud solution will facilitate growth and innovation as Systemair scales its ambition to deliver more sustainable products

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Europe's largest ventilation company, Systemair, is moving its core business system to Infor CloudSuite Manufacturing, aiming at smoother integration of newly acquired companies and developing new types of products and services.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Systemair was founded 50 years ago and currently has offices in 51 countries, supplying both private and commercial customers, including hospitals, offices and schools, where air quality is crucial for the people staying there.

The market has been expanding and is expected to continue to do so, driven by various factors including increasingly strict legal requirements for a faster energy transition. Systemair meets this growth potential through acquisitions and new business models, such as increasing service offerings around its product range.

"Systemair and Infor have had a reliable ERP partnership for over 20 years. The signing of the Infor CloudSuite Manufacturing contract is the next step in this partnership. Infor CloudSuite Manufacturing gives us the opportunity to harmonize the Systemair IT-environment further," says Juergen Hernadi, group IT director at Systemair AB.

With Infor CloudSuite Manufacturing, Systemair gains an industry-specific, multi-tenant cloud solution, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing it to quickly implement a system that makes the integration of newly acquired companies easier and faster. Systemair can centralize the entire system administration in the ever-growing company structure, significantly reducing its costs.

"People spend around 90 percent of their time indoors. We often take the air for granted, but it affects how we feel, how alert we are, or how often we get sick," says Malte Ekedahl, SVP and GM at Infor in the Nordics. "Being able to contribute to a significant market player like Systemair and provide them with the right conditions to continue developing quality products in ventilation makes us proud."

Learn more about Infor manufacturing solutions: https://www.infor.com/industries/industrial-manufacturing

