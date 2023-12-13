Shining Acrobatics in Hebei丨Hardworking Foreign Learners

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Great Wall New Media:

The Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School began in 2022 to undertake the task of aiding foreign countries in acrobatics. Over the past two decades, it has helped train nearly 500 acrobatic artists for 23 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, making it a dream destination for acrobats from various nations.

This year, Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School has initiated the training cource on acrobtatics for developing countries and admitted 18 acrobatics students from Sierra Leone, Cambodia and Laos. They have undergone a three-month program of study and training here. How do these foreign trainees feel about their journey to Wuqiao? Let's take a look.

Supervising Producer: Wang Yuelu

Chief Producer: Li Yao

Producers: Yang Jianmin, Zhang Jian

Choreographer-director: Zheng Bai

Cinematographers: Zhao Boxuan, Li Wenpei

Editors: Wang Shouyi, Kang Ning

Script Translators: Song Lifang, Mi Wenting(Intern)

Text proofreaders: Zheng Bai, Li Shi (Intern)

Guiding Unit: Publicity Department of the CPC Hebei Provincial Committee

Special Thanks to: Publicity Department of CPC Committee of Wuqiao County

Wuqiao Acrobatic World Co.,Ltd.

Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School

Wuqiao County Vocational and Technical Education Center

Hebei Normal University

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great Wall New Media