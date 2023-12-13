Tripwire: Leading the Charge in Advanced Energetics and Tactical Solutions

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripwire, an esteemed global frontrunner headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, continues to set the benchmark with its diverse range of products, services, and training modules tailored for federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies as well as military units. Leveraging a team of experts from military EOD backgrounds to civilian bomb technicians, firearms instructors, and tactical operators, Tripwire's core mission is to bolster the Department of Defense and first responders in their quest to safeguard nations and communities. With an impressive portfolio encompassing energetic materials, ammunition, firearms, inert aids, and an array of services and training, Tripwire has extended its influence to multiple locations within the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, assisting a myriad of domestic and international clients.

Drones: Revolutionizing the Battlefield

A ground-breaking initiative sees Tripwire collaborating with prominent Drone OEMs to introduce the Micro Dropped Attach Munition (MDAM) and TexPak systems, aiming to enhance energetics solutions for warfighters on the ground. The MDAM System stands out as an avant-garde Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) that packs a lethal punch. Its versatility lies in its ability to be reconfigured swiftly, ensuring rapid customization and compatibility with an array of warheads, making it indispensable against enemy threats. A hallmark feature is MDAM's platform-agnostic nature, making it a universal fit for any UAS, UAV, or sUAS platform.

Kinetic Option: Meeting the Demands of Modern Warfare

The MDAM's internal kinetic option can be altered safely and swiftly, ensuring warfighters can respond adeptly to the shifting dynamics of the battlefield. Recognizing the paramount importance of adaptability, the internal kinetic option provides an array of choices including High Explosive Dual Purpose (HEDP), Fragmentation (FRAG), and High Explosive Air Burst (HEAB). The MDAM's adaptability ensures it can operate as a standalone system or be integrated with on-board electronics, depending on the mission's requirement. Its effectiveness was notably demonstrated during the project Phoenix Ghost in Ukraine.

TexPak: A Game-Changer in Explosives

Introducing TexPak, Tripwire's patented, all-liquid binary explosive, poised to redefine the traditional military explosive landscape. Meticulously designed to cater to the unique requirements of Special Operations Forces (SOF) in irregular warfare operations, TexPak boasts of unparalleled performance metrics. Its safety features are paramount, remaining non-explosive until the point of assembly, and can be safely dispatched through commercial carriers. Once mixed, TexPak remains innocuous until primed with a blasting cap and charge. This innovative approach showcases Tripwire's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of warfighters in action.

