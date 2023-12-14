Clayton Applauds New FHA Appraisal Requirements Improving Valuation of Off-Site Built Homes

Clayton's CrossMod® Homes Offer an Attainable Housing Solution that Provides Long-term Wealth Building Opportunities for Homeowners

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton , a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, is positioned to help home buyers benefit from new appraisal guidelines recently issued by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), which vastly improve the valuation criteria for CrossMod® homes. With the FHA's updated policy, CrossMod homes will now appraise alongside site-built homes and other CrossMod homes, instead of older off-site built homes without CrossMod features, providing homeowners the opportunity to build equity and wealth over time.

"We join housing leaders across the country in applauding FHA for their new appraisal guidelines that improve the valuation accuracy for CrossMod homes," said Kevin Clayton, CEO. "These homes will play an essential role in addressing the affordable housing crisis. We continue to leverage the off-site building process and its sustainable construction efficiencies to help increase housing supply in cities, rural areas, and everything in between – ultimately making homeownership more attainable."

In growing areas across the country, CrossMod homes are challenging zoning restrictions and regulatory barriers where off-site built homes have historically been limited. For example, two CrossMod homes were placed within city limits in Atlanta earlier this year. The city of Atlanta allows off-site built homes that are secured to a permanent foundation - a zoning ordinance ideal for CrossMod that showcases how flexible policies can increase attainable homeownership opportunities in high-growth cities.

Clayton CrossMod homes include features such as a permanent foundation, an elevated roof pitch, garage, covered porch, drywall interiors and energy-efficient features. These features help make them indistinguishable from traditional site-built homes.

"Increasing the supply of affordable homes in this country will require us to use every tool available to us. That includes innovative solutions like manufactured housing," said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a press release issued November 2, 2023 by the Federal Housing Administration. "The critical step we're taking today ensures HUD is in alignment with our industry partners, and it will make more quality affordable housing available to people across the country."

CrossMod homes are built to HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) code and blend the advantages of off-site and site-built construction. With CrossMod, developments can be completed at a more efficient pace, allowing for increased affordable home inventory.

All new Clayton CrossMod homes are eBuilt™, which are homes built to the U.S. Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready Home™ specifications and are estimated to save homeowners up to 50% on their annual energy costs1, allowing homeowners to save more money over the lifetime of their home.

Clayton's CrossMod eBuilt homes are built to add a renewable energy system, like solar, which can offset up to 100% of the home's energy consumption. The homes are also optimized with energy-efficiency features, like a Rheem® hybrid water heater, low-E windows with argon gas, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, LED lighting throughout, an ecobee® smart thermostat, and additional insulation.

