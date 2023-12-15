Haelyung Hwang, Chairman of Lutronic Receives Major Industry Award

BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman Haelyung Hwang, Chairman of Lutronic, has been awarded the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit, the highest award, at a ceremony to honor the leading figures of Korea's global innovative growth. The award was presented at the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit at the '2023 Venture Startup Promotion Merit Award' ceremony held at El Tower in Seocho-gu, Seoul on December 14, 2023.

Established in 1997, Lutronic is a global manufacturer of laser and energy-based devices for medical aesthetics. The Company is known for its innovative, cutting-edge technology with devices such as DermaV, Hollywood Spectra, and Clarity II. Lutronic has more than 550 employees, including local subsidiaries, in the U.S., Japan, China and Germany.

The Venture Startup Promotion Merit Award discovers and encourages venture companies and supports organizations that are leading players in Korea's global innovative growth, and honors individuals who have contributed. Lutronic's Chairman Haelyung Hwang was awarded the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit, the highest award, at the ceremony. "We will continue to strive to contribute to industrial development and industry growth," said Chairman Hwang.

Lutronic sells in 80 countries and has more than 30,000 customers world-wide. 40% of its sales come from North America and 35% from EMEA. Because of its robust, innovation driven products, many of its customers believe (OR: it is often thought) that Lutronic's technology is more than 2 years ahead of its nearest competitors.

"When I started the company in 1997, I aspired to be the first in class company with innovative and advanced products," said Mr. Hwang. "Now, 25 years later, I believe that we have achieved this. Our next goal is to become the giant in our industry and become the go-to partner for our global physician customers. 1 billion US dollar revenue is something that we are looking forward to attaining."

Lutronic is a global leader in the development of intelligent laser and energy-based systems. Lutronic's robust products include proprietary features to help optimize care in fitness, surgical, ophthalmic and aesthetic procedures. Committed to research and development, Lutronic holds more than 535 patents and patent applications worldwide. For more information, please visit lutronic.com

