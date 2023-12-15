JONATHAN PERTCHIK JOINS NIKOLA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Former TravelCenters of America CEO and Managing Director strengthens Nikola's leadership team

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Pertchik, a seasoned executive, to its Board of Directors. With over two decades of transformational leadership, Pertchik served as the CEO and Managing Director of TravelCenters of America (TA) and has demonstrated success in various capacities in real estate, investment groups and in startup environments.

"It's an honor to welcome Jon to Nikola's Board of Directors. His wealth of experience in finance and customer service will be a tremendous asset as we venture into 2024," said Steve Shindler, Chairman of Nikola's Board of Directors. "We look forward to leveraging his insights, acumen and industry relationships as we introduce our hydrogen fuel cell electric truck to the marketplace and support our customers."

During Pertchik's most recent role at TA, he executed a company-wide transformation that culminated in a sale of the company at nearly 10 times the first-day share price. Part of that transformation was a sustainable energy program, eTA, that was championed by Pertchik and played a significant role in the successful sale.

Before his time at TA, Pertchik led major transformations at several other companies, including WCI Communities, ST Residential and Intown Suites. He navigated these changes for companies owned or controlled by notable investor groups, such as Starwood Capital Group, TPG, Carl Icahn, Richard LeFrak and Perry Capital. Additionally, Pertchik has served as a director for successful startups and larger public companies, including AV Homes.

"I'm thrilled to join Nikola's Board of Directors and be a part of a mission-driven team," said Pertchik. "I'm eager to contribute to the company's journey as it continues to develop zero-emissions vehicle and infrastructure solutions and pioneer cutting-edge technology."

Pertchik holds a B.A. from Rutgers University, a J.D. from the District of Columbia School of Law, and an L.L.M. in International Finance Law from the Georgetown University Law Center.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION

Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy company, Nikola is transforming transportation and over-the-road freight services. With our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, we are driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem. This encompasses supply, distribution, and dispensing, reflecting our commitment to sustainable practices and a cleaner future.

Nikola is based in Phoenix, Arizona with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.

Experience our journey to achieve your sustainability goals at nikolamotor.com or engage with us on social media via Facebook @nikolamotorcompany, Instagram @nikolamotorcompany, YouTube @nikolamotorcompany, LinkedIn @nikolamotorcompany or Twitter @nikolamotor.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to: the Company's beliefs regarding the potential benefits of Mr. Pertchik joining the Company's Board of Directors; Mr. Pertchik's experience in finance and customer service and his insights, acumen and industry relationships as assets that may help the Company in achieving its goals; and the Company's ability to pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient future in the transportation industry. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's business described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC, in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

