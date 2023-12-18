CITGO Raises More Than $2.9 Million for Muscular Dystrophy Association

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation concluded another successful fundraising year with more than $2.9 million raised for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's (MDA) mission for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Funds raised will be used towards accelerating research, advancing multidisciplinary care, and advocating for inclusion, access and equity for the neuromuscular community.

CITGO-MDA golf tournaments in Houston, Lake Charles, La. and Corpus Christi, Texas set new fundraising records, raising more than $970,000, $500,000 and $645,000 respectively. A golf tournament and bowling event in Lemont, Ill. raised an additional $840,000.

"Together our generous employees, marketers, retailers, communities and other business associates helped achieve remarkable fundraising results for MDA this year," said CITGO Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Edgar Rincon. "For more than three decades, these events have stood as powerful channels for raising funds to support MDA's critical mission."

Since 1986, CITGO has raised more than $265 million through annual fundraising campaigns that support MDA's innovative research funding, Care Center Network, Resource Center and Gene Therapy Support Network, MDA Summer Camp and other programs that directly contribute to extending quality and length of life for people in the MDA community.

"The support provided by CITGO Petroleum Corporation, its business partners, employees and communities helped to bring six newly approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases to market this year, providing new hope to families living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, ALS, Pompe disease, Friedreich's ataxia and myasthenia gravis," said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., MDA President and CEO. "Together with our partners at CITGO, we are able to extend MDA's reach and impact: convening the world's top researchers and clinicians, providing multidisciplinary support for families navigating neuromuscular disease, advocating for access and inclusion for our community and so much more. CITGO is a cherished partner in the progress we are making to empower families to live longer more independent lives."

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

