The Sister Accord® Foundation Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with En Vogue

CINCINNATI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord® Foundation, the organization whose movement is changing the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other, capped off its tenth-anniversary celebrations with a special event and live performance by legendary music group, En Vogue on Dec. 13th. The event also honored the latest recipients of The Sister Accord® Leadership Award and awarded this year's winners with the Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship.

The event took place at The Aronoff Center's Jarson-Kaplan Theater in Cincinnati, celebrating the Foundation's mission to have one billion girls and women learn how to love themselves and each other.

"The world needs more love, kindness, and joy. Our honorees, our sponsors, the incredible members of En Vogue, they deliver this through the work that they do, the support they give and the beautiful music that they make. This night went beyond my dreams as we continue to work towards - and get so much closer - to having one billion girls and women love themselves and each other," said Jackson Myles. "I'm also so proud of the girls and women that we have been able to help receive the education that they deserve and need to thrive. I'm thrilled that we have been able to help three more incredible young women on their path to excellence."

Notable moments from the evening included:

A musical performance by En Vogue, whose vast catalog of chart-toppers has yielded seven MTV Music Video Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards, two American Music Awards, a Billboard and Lady of Soul Award, and countless Grammy® nominations. Members Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett were also honored with The Sister Accord® Leadership Award. Member Terry Ellis received the award in 2014 for her many contributions as one of the Foundation's board members.





The presentation of The Sister Accord® Leadership Award to Vice-Mayor of the City of Cincinnati , Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Esq. ; Damon Jones , Chief Communications Officer, Procter & Gamble ; and Shelley Zalis , Founder and CEO of The Female Quotient. This prestigious award is presented to individuals whose personal integrity and body of work have made a positive and transformative impact on society while personifying The Sister Accord®'s values of leading with love and kindness.





The presentation of the Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship to winners Delia Washington , Nancy Irungu , and Kamaryn Madry . Created as a fixture of The Foundation to honor Jackson Myles' late mother, the scholarship awards deserving female students with funds towards their college education every year. This marks an incredible milestone for the Foundation, as it recently announced that it has now provided $100,000 in scholarship funding to aid young women attending college since its inception in 2013.

This event was sponsored by Duke Energy, TriHealth, Katalyst, Interact for Health, First Financial Bank, The Accord Group LLC., and Easley Blessed Media, four of which are new sponsors for the Foundation.

"TriHealth is excited and proud to be a supporter of The Sister Accord® Foundation," said Tira Williams DNP, RN-NE-BC, Director of Center for Health Equity at TriHealth. "The mission of The Sister Accord® to ensure girls and women are supporting each other is focal in this current climate. When TriHealth supports foundations like The Sister Accord®, we are supporting girls and women being successful and ensuring they have a seat at the table."

Since its founding in 2013, The Sister Accord® Foundation has transformed innumerable girls' and women's lives with its many programs, financial support, and beloved YouTube videos, which have amassed over 51 million total views and 198 million impressions to date. To learn more and support the Foundation's mission ahead, please visit https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/ .

About The Sister Accord® Foundation

The Sister Accord® Foundation ( https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/ ) is a 501c3 organization focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D.® Leadership Development Program is used by school districts, and The Sister Accord® LLC's 'Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace' Platform has made a significant, positive difference in corporate America and around the globe. The organization also holds events throughout the year to inspire and promote Sisterhood, Anti-Bullying, Health & Wellness.

