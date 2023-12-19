Greenway Health and Data Dimensions Collaborate to Streamline Healthcare Documentation with Greenway Document Manager

New enterprise document management solution alleviates the cognitive and administrative burden for healthcare providers

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its strategic partnership with Data Dimensions, the Property and Casualty industry's largest EDI clearinghouse and technology services organization.

The partnership leverages Data Dimensions' Providerflow platform to launch Greenway Document Manager, a fully integrated solution into Greenway Health's electronic health records platforms, Intergy and Prime Suite, to drive financial and operational benefits for ambulatory care practices by reducing administrative burden.

Greenway Document Manager is an industry-leading solution providing document scanning, eFax, eForms, and eSignature capabilities to reduce the time practices spend scanning paper charts and processing inbound/outbound faxes.

"At Greenway Health, we are dedicated to reducing the cognitive burden for healthcare providers and paving the way to focus on what really matters – patient care," says David Cohen, chief product and technology officer at Greenway Health, "Greenway Document Manager empowers providers to process files faster and more efficiently, ensure an effective flow of information to a patient's care team, and contribute to a more seamless healthcare experience."

The solution improves patient care by effectively managing information, attaching documentation to the patient's healthcare record, and automatically distributing provider notes to the patient's care team.

Additionally, the integration of Greenway Document Manager combines easy-to-use interfaces with advanced imaging technologies to process inbound and outbound files faster and more efficiently with its HIPAA-compliant tools.

"We are excited about the expansion of our long-standing relationship with Greenway Health," stated Bryan Doyle, president and CEO of Data Dimensions. "For almost 15 years, our companies have worked together to deliver cutting-edge solutions to healthcare providers. Now, with the integration of our digital fax technology, we are able to enhance value for Greenway users." Doyle continued, "The Providerflow platform was designed to streamline healthcare workflows and improve communication between providers, payers, and patients. By leveraging our expertise in intelligent automation and document management, we can help Greenway users achieve greater efficiencies, simplify their operations, and enhance patient care."

To learn more about Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Data Dimensions

Since 1982, Data Dimensions has been helping clients better manage business processes and workflows by bridging the gap of automation, technology, and physical capabilities. As an innovative leader in information management and automation, we provide a complete range of software and service solutions addressing the document management continuum for the government, healthcare, insurance, and financial industries with specific focus in the Property & Casualty arena. Data Dimensions' technology-based solutions enable our valued clients to focus on functions which are considered core to their business. Data Dimensions is a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners of St. Louis, MO. To learn more about Data Dimensions and its initiatives, visit datadimensions.com.

