Qmerit's Leadership Helping Drive EV Market Development

2023's Milestones Include Breakthrough AI & Market-Reshaping Partnerships

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmerit, North America's leading installer of home and business EV chargers and other electrification technologies, is highlighting 2023 as a "milestone year" during which the company continued to help drive and reshape its markets.

Among its top milestones this year, Qmerit introduced breakthrough AI technology that dramatically speeds installation of residential EV chargers and other green technology, forged new partnerships that will significantly expand and facilitate access to residential and commercial EV charging stations, and released a white paper blueprint for fostering greater EV adoption and home and building electrification by 2030.

The White House recognized Qmerit's market leadership twice in 2023, within February and April fact sheets, as among the companies it spotlighted for committing to new private and public sector investments that can generate more affordable EVs and for working to ensure that EV chargers are well-maintained.

In 2023, Qmerit specifically:

Deployed a trained proprietary AI model to substantially streamline and speed the process of bringing EV charging, battery storage, and other clean energy systems to single and multifamily residences. Qmerit's Panel Insights™ and LoadCRE™ will allow electricians to finish more work faster –- labor that previously took hours can now be completed instantly.





Strengthened its commercial property presence through an agreement with real estate leader JLL. The relationship gives JLL access to Qmerit's service platform and network of certified electricians, giving property owners nationwide a sole source for acquiring and maintaining EV charging.





Diversified its commercial property footprint by partnering with Flash, a cloud-based parking, reservations and charging platform serving more than 16,000 parking venues at hotels, mixed-use developments and office and retail complexes. This teaming will help close the EV charging gap for urban markets.





Expanded overseas through a strategic partnership with Jumptech to advance EVs among UK fleet management companies. The collaboration will give fleet managers, UK automakers, EVSE manufacturers and car dealerships a more seamless way to facilitate charging installations – enabling fleet operators to accelerate their transition towards EVs both at work and home.





Broadened significantly its reach across the U.S. and Canada through arrangements with several leading auto OEMs and top EVSE OEMs.





Deepened its relationships with utilities by announcing a partnership with Salt River Project (SRP) that gives SRP's Phoenix -area customers a streamlined process for EV charging installations by Qmerit.





Named Oliver C. Phillips chief operating officer. Phillips will help navigate Qmerit's strategic direction and supporting partnerships as the electrification ecosystem continues to mature, drawing on his experience as Qmerit's former CFO and from past roles involving acquisitions and private equity. Patrick Burwell was promoted to succeed Phillips as CFO. Burwell came to Qmerit in 2020 with a background in financial reporting and controls within the air and ground transportation sectors.





Issued a white paper, that assesses the need for increasing home and building electrification infrastructure, expanding the pool of qualified electricians, making electrification more affordable, ensuring EV public charging reliability, creating virtual power plants, and enhancing consumer education on these matters.

Released new survey data from its newly founded Electrification Institute that shows that Northeast homes are least ready for faster (Level 2) EV charging – as the Northeast has the highest concentration of older homes. Conversely, the data shows that homes in the South, with a higher proportion of newer homes, are more ready to accommodate faster EV chargers.

"Qmerit has manifestly demonstrated in 2023 that it's not just another leader within its market, but a singular leader that's helping enhance, reshape and guide that market through innovative partnerships, technology and ideas," said Qmerit CEO and founder Tracy K. Price. "Precisely because we've achieved so much this year, we're confident of achieving much more in the years ahead."

