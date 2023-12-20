SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PILOTS TO VOTE ON FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today that a Tentative Agreement has been reached with the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) and will be voted on by the airline's nearly 11,000 Pilots.

"Our Pilots are exemplary aviators, and this agreement would give them industry-leading pay rates, and numerous quality-of-life enhancements, while also providing opportunities for operational efficiencies," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "I thank both negotiating committees and the National Mediation Board for their hard work to achieve this milestone, and I am glad our Pilots will get to vote on this agreement soon."

SWAPA will communicate details of the contract and the voting process to Pilots.

Southwest® began accruing for market wage rates for all open labor contracts April 1, 2022. The Company's fourth quarter 2023 guidance range for operating expenses per available seat mile, excluding fuel and oil expense, profitsharing, and special items (CASM-X), including those associated with this Tentative Agreement, remains unchanged at down 16 percent to 19 percent year-over-year. The CASM-X guidance range is inclusive of market wage rate accruals for this, and all open labor contracts, related to the fourth quarter 2023 time period.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to (i) the Company's financial outlook, plans, expectations, and projected results of operations and (ii) labor matters. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current estimates, intentions, beliefs, expectations, goals, strategies, and projections for the future and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by them. Factors include, among others, (i) the impact of fears or actual outbreaks of diseases, extreme or severe weather and natural disasters, actions of competitors, fuel prices, consumer perception, economic conditions, banking conditions, fears or actual acts of terrorism or war, sociodemographic trends, and other factors beyond the Company's control, on consumer behavior and the Company's results of operations and business decisions, plans, strategies, and results; (ii) the Company's ability to timely and effectively implement, transition, and maintain the necessary information technology systems and infrastructure to support its operations and initiatives; (iii) the emergence of additional costs or effects associated with the cancelled flights in December 2022, including litigation, government investigation and actions, and internal actions; (iv) the Company's dependence on its workforce, including its ability to employ and retain sufficient numbers of qualified Employees to effectively and efficiently maintain its operations; (v) the Company's ability to obtain and maintain adequate infrastructure and equipment to support its operations and initiatives; (vi) the Company's dependence on third parties, in particular with respect to its technology plans, its plans and expectations related to operational reliability, fuel supply, and maintenance, and the impact on the Company's operations and results of operations of any third party delays or non-performance; (vii) the impact of labor matters on the Company's business decisions, plans, strategies, and results; (viii) the impact of governmental regulations and other governmental actions on the Company's business plans, results, and operations; and (ix) other factors, as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10- K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements, which represent the Company's views only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

31973-2019 annual profitability

