Clear Channel Outdoor, Terrible Herbst Score Touchdown-Worthy Ad Exposure for Brands for the "Big Game" and Beyond

Partnership Kicks Off New Eye-Catching Digital Display at the Crossroads of Big Game Activities Near Allegiant Stadium

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO), one of the world's largest out of home (OOH) media providers, today announced a new partnership with Nevada-based Terrible Herbst Inc. (Terrible's) to provide brands with the unique opportunity to activate state of the art digital out of home (DOOH) media campaigns across the street from this year's Big Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This "'Sin'-sational" advertising opportunity comes via Terrible's new event-focused facility, which includes the four-level stadium parking garage for events at Allegiant Stadium, as well as offering a Starbucks and the newest 784 capacity WSKY Stadium concept. This collaboration allows brands to reach global sports fans and affluent travelers as the city heats up for the Big Game in February 2024.

Partnership between Clear Channel Outdoor and Terrible’s will provide brands with the unique advertising opportunity to activate digital out of home media campaigns across the street from this year’s Big Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (PRNewswire)

This year's premier pigskin event is expected to be one of the largest events in Las Vegas history, with as many as 450,000 people coming to the city to celebrate the game, and is expected to produce a staggering economic windfall for the region as well.

"The demand for the Vegas market is the hottest and highest we've ever seen," said Adam Barthelmess, president, CCOA-Las Vegas. "Advertisers and brands are exploring new opportunities that are delivering huge benefits in targeting a wide range of consumers centered around landmark events. This spectacular display, located on the busy roadway targeting sports enthusiasts across from Allegiant Stadium and the bustling Las Vegas Strip, ensures unparalleled visibility for advertisers to uniquely showcase their brands to the stadium and tourist visitors. The 'kick-off' of these captivating displays, along with the opportunity for city-wide brand takeovers is perfectly timed with the upcoming Big Game. Importantly, they offer an exceptional opportunity for brands to connect with sophisticated consumers during this unforgettable season and future events in Vegas."

"We are ecstatic to partner with Clear Channel Outdoor on our new state-of-the-art LED billboard across the street from Allegiant Stadium," said Bryan Breeden, vice president, Advertising & Marketing, Terrible's. "This 400' X 20' digital screen is breathtaking and will transform the upcoming stadium district. The board sits atop our newest 'Deliberately Different' property, which will be sure to please locals and tourists alike with a variety of offerings. The Stadium Parking Garage has 638 much-needed parking spots for event days and parking is always free to the public on non-event days. Our newest WSKY restaurant concept is open 24/7 and features a variety of food offerings for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as an extensive whiskey menu and a 3,400 square foot group dining space. We are thrilled to have this vision finally become a realization and can't wait for the community to enjoy the offerings!"

Today's news comes on the heels of Clear Channel's announcement earlier this year regarding its partnership with the Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa to provide three larger than life out of home (OOH) spectaculars to capture the attention of Las Vegas visitors. Advertisers took part in the excitement and opportunity to reach affluent audiences and international travelers at the Formula 1 Grand Prix last month, and the assets are strategically located for brands to activate their DOOH campaigns as the city gears up for highly anticipated global conventions such as CES and NFR.

Clear Channel Outdoor is one of the only out of home providers in the market that offers a comprehensive portfolio of media displays in the Las Vegas region, which includes digital spectaculars, printed spectaculars and wallscapes, roadside digital, airport and traditional printed assets – allowing brands the opportunity to activate true market takeovers.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 330,000 print and digital displays in 19 countries, excluding countries held for sale.

Follow & Like: LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , Facebook

The new eye-catching digital display, located on the busy roadway across from Allegiant Stadium and the bustling Las Vegas Strip, allows brands to reach global sports fans and affluent travelers. (PRNewswire)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor