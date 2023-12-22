What KickHouse Knows About Maintaining a Thriving Fitness Brand in a Competitive Market

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique fitness is a thriving segment of the $87B fitness market, and KickHouse stands out as the premier kickboxing franchise in a competitive space. Born in 2020, resilience is in its DNA–and that competitive spirit has served the brand well from the start.

While innovating ahead of trends, KickHouse's success lies primarily in its ability to deliver to both its members and its franchisees–offering a total body workout in a simple studio setup, meaning more results-focused programming for its members, and a lower-cost business model for its franchisees. Recognizing that first time visitors seek encouragement, support and a clear plan to achieve their personal fitness goals, the brand's unique transformative challenges offer new members a kickstart to their fitness journey in a community-focused environment where they can finally achieve results.

In a strategic move to redefine the fitness landscape, Mayweather Fitness Holdings announced acquisition of KickHouse in Q4 of 2022, taking greater command of the boxing fitness space with two brands delivering results-driven workouts to the front of the pack. KickHouse offers a tried-and-true workout that has kept members at the top of their game, incorporating programming that makes classes challenging but fun for all levels. For franchisees, it presents a low total investment of $242,000 with top studios generating $1M+ in revenue.

While bullish about adding KickHouse to the portfolio, CEO James Williams and his team waited a year to offer new KickHouse franchises for sale, instead working closely with franchisees in the system to understand what drives their success and what additional resources could be added to further propel growth.

"With the Mayweather acquisition, KickHouse is poised to become the top kickboxing franchise in the US, solidifying its position as an attractive investment opportunity, backed by a powerhouse brand synonymous with excellence. Its appeal lies in its accessibility–offering a low barrier to entry for franchisees, coupled with prime available territories and compelling unit-level economics," shares Williams.

The brand's appeal to consumers stems from its high-energy kickboxing workouts and community while delivering remarkable results, while its appeal to franchisees is the untapped potential for growth across the U.S.

