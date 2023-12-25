NBA Champion Nikola Jokić Speaks Out on New Signature Shoe Deal with Performance Footwear Brand 361°

NEW YORK , Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an NBA championship win and a successful start to the new season, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić has officially signed a signature shoe deal with performance footwear brand 361°.

In a move that caught the attention of the entire basketball world, details of Nikola Jokić's signature shoe deal with 361° were unexpectedly leaked earlier. Today, Jokić breaks the silence, officially confirming the partnership and discussing his exciting new role as Global Brand Ambassador.

Born and raised in Sombor, Serbia, Nikola Jokić was drafted 41st overall in the 2nd round by the Denver Nuggets in 2014. Considered the greatest draft steal of all time, Jokić has risen to stardom as one of the best NBA players. After two regular season MVPs, an NBA championship win, and a finals MVP, Jokić will now enter the signature shoe space with 361°.

361° was founded in 2003 and built on the "One Degree Beyond" mentality that wellness is more than just physical activity, it is a way of living that brings more to life. 361° began as a running shoe manufacturer, expanding its catalog into athletic apparel and basketball shoes. With distribution and offices in almost every continent, 361° products are in over 6,000 stores worldwide.

"I'm very excited to join the 361° team and contribute to their mission of bringing wellness and sports to people around the world. The work we have done on my first shoe has been amazing so far, and I cannot wait to share it with everyone very soon," said Nikola Jokić when discussing his new partnership with 361°.

Nikola Jokić will debut his first signature performance basketball shoe with 361° in the near future. Until then, Jokić will wear the Big3 Future High on-court, the latest performance basketball shoe from 361°. The Big3 Future High will remain a player exclusive to Nikola Jokić, but a low-cut iteration will be made available for public release.

Engineered for excellence, the Big3 Future Low incorporates the latest cutting-edge performance technology from 361°.

Key features include:

Carbon Fiber Woven Upper incorporates intertwined special yarns to enhance stability and breathability and provide a lightweight feel.

Mōrphit Lacing System ensures lockdown while enhancing flexibility and facilitates easier adjustments, contributing to an improved mid-foot feel that enhances overall comfort and fit.

QU!KCTECH midsole utilizes high-performance aliphatic ETPU elastic and incorporates recycled materials, resulting in a foam compound with superior cushion and durability while being extremely lightweight.

Soarplate sits under the midsole and enhances performance by providing increased torsional rigidity, ensuring stability during lateral movements, reducing the risk of injuries, and supporting efficient energy transfer for enhanced responsiveness.

QU!KFLAME PEBA nylon cushion delivers extra comfort under the heel and provides additional energy return while being lighter than traditional EVA.

The 361° Big3 Future Low will be released at 7 am EST / 4 am PT on December 28th, exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and 361usa.com for $160 USD.

ABOUT KICKS CREW

Launched in January 2021, KICKS CREW is a trusted global platform with the broadest selection of sneakers and apparel. Unlike other marketplaces that facilitate individual sellers, KICKS CREW partners with only verified retailers and brands globally to ensure authenticity at the source. With a fast-growing global audience, KICKS CREW has partnered with the most significant sporting brands globally for direct product launches.

ABOUT 361°

361° Group is a comprehensive sports goods company that integrates brand, research & development, design, production, and distribution. Established in 2003, the company is committed to becoming a dominant sportswear brand. As a leading brand in the national sporting goods industry, 361° is actively promoting and living the culture of "love" under the guidance of the "One Degree Beyond" brand spirit and continuously promotes the development of various social undertakings such as the social economy and sports.

ABOUT NIKOLA JOKIĆ

Nikola Jokic, a dynamic basketball player from Serbia, was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the 2014 NBA Draft as the 41st pick. Jokic has been recognized for his versatility and named regular season MVP in the NBA for two consecutive seasons. He led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023 and was named Finals MVP.

