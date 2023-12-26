KAY® Jewelers will ring in hope and love at the Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration with celebrity host Jonathan Bennett and TikTok personality Kat Stickler

KAY will spotlight partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Inspire Hope in the New Year

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAY Jewelers will celebrate every kiss and inspire hope for the New Year as the Official Kiss Sponsor of the Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration for the third consecutive year. KAY will partner with event host Jonathan Bennett and his husband Jaymes Vaughan to welcome the New Year with in-person revelers and viewers around the country.

As part of the festivities, KAY and partners Jonathan and Jaymes, as well as TikTok personality Kat Stickler, will ask people to share their New Year's kiss with the new #KayKiss TikTok branded effect.

KAY Jewelers will use the worldwide platform to usher in hope for 2024 and celebrate love by highlighting their partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®. As part of this initiative, the hosts will interview the parents of 3-year-old St. Jude patient, Beckett, who recently celebrated the end of chemotherapy after eight months of treatment for brain cancer. KAY hopes viewers will be inspired by his story and consider setting the intention of hope and love for the New Year with a gift to St. Jude.

"Our integrated partnership for New Year's Eve is a special one," said Bill Brace, President of KAY. "It ladders up to our mission of having KAY inspire hope and love, but in a modern way. With the integration of our social media campaign, particularly with TikTok, this is one of our most successful brand campaigns to date. KAY is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our consumers, which goes beyond product. We're happy we can use the stage on New Year's Eve to not only highlight our mission as a brand to celebrate every kiss, but also, our long-standing partnership with St. Jude."

KAY's commitment to St. Jude has helped advance research, treatment and cures for life-threatening pediatric diseases. KAY has supported St. Jude in its promise that no family will ever receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – so that they can focus on helping their child live. KAY is celebrating hope and love for the New Year in the following ways:

To close out 2023, Signet Jewelers, parent company of KAY Jewelers, announced a new $100 million commitment to St. Jude to further increase survivorship in the US and around the globe where survivorship rates are much lower. This is in addition to the $100 million Signet Jewelers and its customers have already raised over their 25-year partnership.

A holiday "Light Up Hope" drone show, which took place above the St. Jude campus in Memphis, Tennessee , was executed by KAY Jewelers, St. Jude and Pixis Drones. The show brought love, light and holiday cheer to the patients, families, and hard-working staff of St. Jude.

$14.99 . KAY will donate to St. Jude all profits, no less than $7.00 of the purchase price of every plush purchased from August 11, 2023 through December 24, 2023 . KAY launched a 10K yellow gold and 10K yellow gold ranging from $99.99 - $999.99 . In celebration of the launch of the teddy bear fine jewelry collection honoring St. Jude, KAY is donating $50,000 to St. Jude by 12/31/2023. As part of KAY's ongoing partnership with St. Jude, KAY introduced Harvey and Harper, the newest additions to the St. Jude holiday plush collection available at KAY stores for. KAY will donate to St. Jude all profits, no less thanof the purchase price of every plush purchased fromthrough. KAY launched a special edition teddy bear fine jewelry collection in honor of St. Jude. This collection includes nine total styles of pendants, bracelets and earrings in sterling silver, sterling silver withyellow gold andyellow gold ranging from. In celebration of the launch of the teddy bear fine jewelry collection honoring St. Jude, KAY is donatingto St. Jude by 12/31/2023.

The Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration will stream live on December 31, 2023, starting at 6:00 pm ET. The live webcast can be streamed on TimesSquareNYC.org and TimesSquareBall.net.

The #KayKiss TikTok challenge will be live 12/30-1/1 on the platform.

For more information about KAY, please visit www.KAY.com.

ABOUT KAY JEWELERS

For over 100 years, KAY® has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, KAY is America's #1 specialty jewelry retailer. For additional information, visit www.Kay.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

