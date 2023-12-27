LANDSEA HOMES LAUNCHES FIRST ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, today published its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, which details the Company's ongoing environmental and sustainability initiatives as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Landsea Homes (PRNewsfoto/Landsea Homes) (PRNewswire)

The principles of sustainability have been embedded in Landsea Homes' approach to business since the completion of its very first home nearly a decade ago. There are four key pillars of focus for Landsea Homes' sustainability program: Governance, Our Team, Social Responsibility and Environmental Sustainability.

Landsea Homes has aligned its reporting with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for the Home Builders industry and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"Since our founding, sustainability has been one of our guiding principles and highest priorities. Our commitment to acting with integrity, supporting our team, building thriving communities, and exercising environmental stewardship have long been embedded within strategic planning across our business operations to create long-term value for our stakeholders," said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer, Landsea Homes. "Each year, we strive to improve and increase our implementation of the latest sustainable innovations to provide our homebuyers with cutting-edge designs, a healthier lifestyle, and best-in-class, energy-efficient homes."

Key highlights from Landsea Homes' ESG Report include:

Governance

Landsea Homes drives positive social impact through its commitment to provide quality, affordable and financially accessible homes and to strengthen the communities where it builds and operates.

The Landsea Homes Board works closely with its management team to oversee sustainability and ESG at the Company, both directly and through its standing committees for priority areas of the program associated with their respective areas of responsibility.

Various tools are in place to monitor and protect Landsea Homes' data security. The Company's implemented Cybersecurity Awareness Policy provides the framework for Landsea Homes users' required training on how to identify and prevent the risks of cybersecurity threats.

Our Team

Landsea Homes aims to enrich its team by providing a positive environment in which employees can expand their skills, grow toward their goals and achieve more together.

Benefits include competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages including health insurance benefits, a retirement plan, vacation days and sick leave, among others.

The Company supports its employees' mental health through an Employee Assistance Program and partnerships providing employee access to online mental health resources.

Employees and management are actively trained in workplace safety and related laws and regulations, as well as harassment prevention training.

The team is comprised of a highly talented employee base, including people of all ages, stages and backgrounds of life.

Social Responsibility

Since 2020, Landsea Homes has expanded its footprint to Florida , Texas , Colorado , and Arizona and broadened its portfolio to include more affordable and financially accessible housing options.

Through the Company's philanthropic giving and employee volunteerism, Landsea Homes partnered with HomeAid America to help renovate housing for the unhoused by providing home furnishings, roofing and flooring, and plumbing and electrical fixtures.

Beginning in 2023, Landsea Homes added paid volunteer time off of up to 16 hours to its list of employee benefits.

Environmental Sustainability

Landsea Homes places strong emphasis on environmental protection and is committed to delivering comfortable and eco-friendly residential properties to the market.

The Company's High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features focused on water conservation, home management, clean air and energy efficiency.

The executive Investment Committee reviews the environmental risk of land acquisitions and any necessary risk mitigation efforts as well as site and development plans.

Prior to site development, Landsea Homes checks for the presence of wildlife habitats within the construction area and if detected, implements a capture and release plan where they are relocated and will not be disturbed.

You can download the full Landsea Homes ESG Report here: https://landseahomes.com/environmental-social-and-governance/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

