Travis Barker and Violife® Have One Message This New Year: "We'd Like to Buy You Breakfast"

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Violife, the leading animal-free cheese brand in the world, is betting big on dairy-free cream cheese in 2024 with the launch of its Wiiildy Good Breakfast Club and a message to consumers: "I would like to buy you breakfast."

With one-third of New Year's resolutions aimed at improving diets every year, Violife is committed to helping consumers stick to their animal-free resolutions, starting with breakfast. That's why the brand is teaming up with Travis Barker, legendary drummer and producer of blink 182 who is also a proud vegan, to buy consumers their very first breakfast of the year: a bagel with the world's tastiest dairy-free cream cheese, of course. Hungry (or hungover) breakfast fans can visit the Violife Wiiildy Good Breakfast Club hub to snag free bagels and dairy-free cream cheese starting on January 1 to jump-start their plant-based New Year's resolutions.

Wiiildy Good Breakfast Club is a digital one-stop-spot that caters to anyone seeking out plant-based breakfast and more without compromising on taste or quality. In addition to instructions for snagging free breakfast, the hub will feature New Year's resolution inspiration as well as additional promotions and content all January long.

"The New Year offers the chance to shift your mindset, reset, and create better habits," said Olga Osminkina-Jones, Violife's Global President and Chief Growth Officer. "In the words of Travis Barker 'our products are f*cking awesome' (excuse my French), which is why we are inspiring better habits by offering animal-free bagels and Violife dairy-free Cream Cheese. You can stick to your plant-based, animal-free resolutions without compromising on taste."

Violife's month-long initiative to overhaul Americans' breakfast begins on January 1st, 2024, and promotions will continue throughout the month. The brand is putting its dairy-free cream cheese where their mouth (and your mouth) is. Since Violife believes so strongly that their product will win over even the non-believer, they will be tempting consumers to try one of their animal-free cream cheese offerings for free on Instacart during the month of January, only through Instacart (subject to availability, while supplies last, see www.wiiildlygoodbreakfastclub.com for full terms). Keep an eye out on Violife's Instagram for other exciting activations that celebrate its animal-free products at large, and cream cheese in particular as a crucial component to the most important meal of the day.

About Violife:

Violife is a leading brand dedicated to crafting delicious, high-quality 100% animal-free, plant-based alternatives to dairy products. Committed to innovation and taste, Violife's range of animal-free cheeses and spreads offers a delectable experience without compromising on taste or texture. With a mission to revolutionize the plant-based food industry, Violife continues to push boundaries and delight taste buds worldwide.

