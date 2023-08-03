Annual Alaska PTA Convention – Aug 12 with Special Guest Speaker

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alaska PTA and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Alaska PTA, visit https://sites.google.com/alaskapta.org/alaskapta/home.

Register NOW for the 2023 Annual Alaska PTA Convention taking place on Saturday, August 12, 9am - 8pm at the Pioneer School House. Further details are below.

Special Guest Speaker, Jordan Burnham, will be presenting “Minding Your Mind,” the amazing story of his recovery as a survivor of teen suicide. He shall be providing information, tools and guidance to teachers, counselors and parents of teens struggling with mental health.

According to a study conducted by American Health Rankings Analysis of the CDC WONDER, and the United Health Foundation, Alaska ranks at the bottom of all states in the number of deaths by suicide per 100,000 adolescents aged 15-19.

These staggering statistics make it more important than ever to have young influential leaders connect with our youth in a relatable way. The Alaska Parent Teacher Association has been advocating for youth in our community since 1957.

Jordan is a public speaker who discusses the mental health issues and disorders that affect so many people, especially teens. He is a survivor of a suicide attempt during his senior year of high school and shares his powerful story of fighting depression and finding recovery.

Jordan has received numerous accolades for his work in mental health advocacy and has been highlighted by Sports Illustrated, PEOPLE Magazine and USA Today. His piece, “Unbreakable,” for

ESPN’s “E:60,” was nominated for an Emmy, and Jordan was interviewed by Anderson Cooper for the 2018 CNN Special, “Finding Hope: Battling America’s Suicide Crisis.” His presentation is meant to inspire, educate, and allow others to know that they’re not alone.

Reserve your seat to the Annual PTA Convention on August 12th 2023, 9am - 8pm. $50/ per person for the full day convention, including access to the keynote guest speaker, Jordan Burnham. If you’d like to attend the keynote presentation during the Alaska PTA Convention, he will be presenting from 6pm – 8pm, $15/per person.