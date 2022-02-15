Start Every Day with a Good Night’s Sleep

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alaska Sleep Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Alaska Sleep Clinic, visit www.alaskasleep.com

Think of the time-related guidelines we can all recite by heart. Wait 30 minutes to go swimming after a meal. Arrive at the airport two hours before your flight. Visit your dentist every six months. Now ask yourself: “How many hours of sleep should I get?” If you’re not sure, you’re not alone. Plus, the answer changes from person-to-person. Here’s how to know how much sleep you need.

Everyone has different sleep needs. Sleep changes over your life span. When you’re young and growing, it’s normal to spend half of the day, if not more, sleeping. As you get older, you require less sleep each night.

While age is the primary factor in determining how much sleep you need, it’s not the only one.

Your physical and mental health impact how much sleep you need. For example, people suffering from anxiety or depression tend to spend less time in deep sleep stages, so they may need more time asleep to get proper rest.

Sleep needs also vary for different lifestyles. Athletes often need more sleep to recover from intense physical training. Sleep loss and fatigue are common hurdles for most shift workers.

As Alaskans, we are no strangers to sleep troubles that come along with 16-plus hours of daylight during the Summer months. When the Sun goes down, melatonin is released in the body as a signal that it is time to head to bed. So, when the Sun doesn’t set, those sleep signals become scrambled, making sleep a challenge.

Your ultimate goal is to find your Goldilocks sleep spot – that “just right” amount of quality, restful sleep that leaves you healthy, happy and ready to take on the world.

The first step in determining what that means for you is setting a bedtime that allows for the recommended number of sleep hours for your age bracket. For adults under 60, simply start with eight hours. Stick to that routine and be sure to practice good sleep hygiene during that time. Then, track how you feel when you wake up and throughout the day.

Adjust your sleep routine until you find the right sleep interval for you. It may also help to vary your bedtime. You may discover that hitting the sack at 10 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. and shifting your alarm to an hour earlier makes a big difference without adding additional shut-eye time.

Can you sleep too much? Surprisingly, yes.

All of us need an extra hour or two of rest on occasion. In the short term, oversleeping can have the same negative side effects as getting too little sleep. If you regularly feel tired throughout the day after getting what should be the right amount of sleep, you may be suffering from other health problems, like diabetes, depression or sleep apnea. To better understand why you feel drained of energy all the time, talk to your doctor to see if you need a professional sleep assessment.

