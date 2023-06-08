Rally for access to Alzheimer’s treatment

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alzheimer’s Association Alaska and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association Alaska, visit https://www.alz.org/alaska.

Currently, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) covers the cost of all FDA-approved drugs - with the glaring exception of Alzheimer’s Treatments. Every day, thousands of Americans transition to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s, where they are no longer eligible for the treatment that could slow the progression of their disease.

Earlier this year, Alaskans from Cordova, Soldotna, Ketchikan, and Anchorage gathered with hundreds of Alzheimer’s Advocates in Washington, D.C. to rally outside the White House and CMS offices to demand coverage of FDA-approved Alzheimer’s Treatments. Our fight is far from over, and we need your help in urging CMS to change their decision.

“We are still confused as to why @CMSGov is delaying their reversal about their decision not to cover FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s. Please urge CMS to ask them to reconsider! #akleg @ALZIMPACT,” says volunteer advocate Sarah Hondel of Soldotna.

This decision marks the first time in history that CMS has refused to cover the cost of FDA-approved drugs. Leading researchers and clinicians overwhelmingly agree that patients should have access to these treatments. As these medications are only effective in early stages of dementia, each day without access to FDA-approved drugs more than 2,000 Americans transition to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s where they are no longer eligible for treatment.

Join Alzheimer’s Association advocates from across Alaska on June 15th at 5:30 pm to Rally for Access in downtown Anchorage on the corner of 7th and F street and urge CMS to cover these treatments, which are clinically proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

We need access. We need more time, and we need your voice to help us make a difference for those facing Alzheimer’s in Alaska.

Register to join us June 15th at 5:30pm.