Celebrating the 65th Silver Tea this Saturday!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of American Legion Post 1 and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about American Legion Post 1, visit alaskapost1.org

Please join the American Legion Jack Henry Post 1 Auxiliary this Saturday, for our 65th Silver Tea. The Silver Tea serves as an excellent opportunity to congregate, raise money for Post 1 and learn more about joining the American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons.

The Silver Tea takes place on Saturday, November 4, from 1pm till 4pm. The event will feature silent and lives auctions, as well as fabulous finger food and tea/coffee served from the finest teacups.

Join us and our efforts to serve veterans, service members and our Anchorage community!