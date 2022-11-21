Light up a life on our remembrance tree

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hospice of Anchorage and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hospice of Anchorage, visit https://hospiceofanchorage.org/.

Hospice of Anchorage would like to join you in remembering your loved one this holiday season. By dedicating an ornament on one of our Remembrance Trees, you can honor the memory of your loved ones, and shine a caring light into the lives of HOA patients and their families throughout our community.

Your donation will enable us to support individuals and families experiencing serious life-limiting illness, dying, and grief.

Since 1980, Hospice of Anchorage has provided cost-free compassionate care to all who seek it. It is our privilege to be able to truly know the people we care for and honor the path each person chooses to take at the end of their lives.

Our clinical team and volunteers are proud to support and guide our clients and their families in a way that honors and engages the richness of their lives. We are humbled to join with you to bring our fellow Alaskans purpose, meaning and hope, that which truly makes a life well-lived. It is an honor to do so with you as, together, we remember those you love.

Ways to Light Up a Life this Holiday Season

• Come visit us: Come to one of our two Remembrance Tree locations to donate, pick up and personalize your ornament with the name of your loved one, and hang it on the tree:

* Bailey’s Furniture, 350 W. International Airport Blvd.

* Hospice of Anchorage, 2612 E. Northern Lights Blvd. (9 AM – 3 PM, M-F)

• By mail: Personalize your ornament with the name of your loved one and send that and your donation back to Hospice of Anchorage using the enclosed envelope. We will hang it for you on our Remembrance Tree!

• Online: At-large donations can be made on our website, www.hospiceofanchorage.org, by pressing the ‘Donate’ icon. *** If donating is a challenge, please do not let that stop you. We would be honored to remember those special to you! Just send back the ornament and we will hang it for you. *** We hope that joining your names with the others on our Remembrance Trees inspires you, encourages you, and allows you to reflect upon all the lights in your life who shine on forever.

Thank you for your support this holiday season.