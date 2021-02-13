Make the most of the first five years with Kids’ Corps Parents as Teachers!

Sponsored - Make the most of the first five years with Kids’ Corps Parents as Teachers!

Learning begins at birth and the first five years of a child’s life are a critical time. In the first few years, children learn more and at a much faster pace than any other time in life. By the age of three a child’s brain is already 80% the size of an adult brain and most children have learned 75% of the language skills they will have as an adult. The foundation established in the first five year lays the groundwork for learning at school and throughout life. What children learn in their first few years of life—and how they learn it—can have long-lasting effects on their success throughout life.

Studies show that supporting children’s early learning can lead to:1, 2, 3

Higher test scores from preschool to age 21

Better grades in reading and math

A better chance of staying in school and going to college

Fewer teen pregnancies

Improved mental health

Lower risk of heart disease in adulthood

A longer lifespan

Kids’ Corps’ Parents as Teachers free home visiting program can support you to make the most of your child’s early years and guide them on the path to success.

What is Parents as Teachers?

Parents as Teachers (PAT) is an early childhood parent education and family development program that serves expectant families and families with children between birth and five years of age. The program provides parents with child development information, parenting support and community resource referrals to support family well-being.

About the Model

Parents as Teachers home visiting model is a proven and effective program. Evaluation results of Parents as Teachers home visiting model show:

Children’s developmental delays and health problems are detected early

Children enter kindergarten ready to learn and the achievement gap is narrowed

Children achieve school success into the elementary grades

Parents improve their parenting knowledge and skills

Parents are more involved in their children’s schooling

Families are more likely to promote children’s language and literacy

What’s included in KCI’s Parents as Teachers program?

Home Visits: Twice a month our trained home visitors meet families where they are comfortable, typically in their home. During visits, parent educators assess family needs and partner with parents to set family goals. At each visit home visitors share valuable child development and parenting information with families to help them support their child’s growth and development and address any parenting concerns. Each visit includes:

A fun parent/child activity designed to enrich parent/child interactions and enhance child development

Discussion and handouts based on each child’s particular stage of development with information on fun activities to nurture growth

An opportunity to receive research based answers to parenting and child development questions

Screenings: During home visits or at the parent’s request, children are screened for hearing, vision, health and developmental concerns. These screenings can help parents identify any potential concerns before it becomes an obstacle to the child’s development. If additional help is required, the home visitor will provide referrals to services in the community and assist the family to connect with the appropriate community provider.

Group Connections: Families in the program and invited to participate in group connection activities that are hosted two times each month. These events give parents the opportunity to learn and share information on parenting issues and child development. Parents learn from and support each other, observe their children with other children, practice parenting skills and enjoy fun activities with their children and other families. Topics for group connections include literacy, nutrition, music, art and more.

For more information or to apply for Kids’ Corps Parents as Teachers home visiting program visit:

www.kcialaska.org/PAT

