KTUU’s Million Mile Match is about giving back to the community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Make-A-Wish and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Make A Wish, visit https://wishesinflight.akwa.wish.org/.

With long dark hair cascading over his shoulders, eight-year-old Phoenix looks completely different from five years ago. Once pale, slight in stature, and bald because of cancer treatment, he is now strong, spunky, and sporting a thick head of dark hair that hits mid-back.

Upon diagnosis at three years old, he spent 35 consecutive days in the hospital undergoing life-saving treatment. The return home meant many changes for his family of five, including the purchase of what they now call the “cancer couches.”

The treatment made him so ill that the family needed new furniture that was more comfortable and easier to clean should he get sick. They headed to Bailey’s Furniture and bought the couches which have provided comfort to Phoenix and his family during some of the most difficult times in their lives.

Fast forward five years and this is a full circle moment as he is thrilled to be part of the KTUU Million Mile Match campaign sponsored by Bailey’s Furniture to help raise donations of frequent flier miles to support Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington.

“This campaign is all about calling attention to our need for frequent flier miles to send wish kids like Phoenix on the vacations of their dreams,” said Brook Pigg, senior coordinator, wish & community advancement at Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington. “Right now, we have a handful of frequent flier miles so the success of this drive is critical in our ability to grant wishes quickly.”

Currently every wish scheduled from April through August involves airline travel so the need for miles is great!

“The Million Mile Match because we use frequent flier miles to book vacations for almost all of our Alaska wish kids,” said Pigg. “Your donations of frequent flier miles today will help us to grant these wishes.”

Phoenix’s wish was to go to his favorite theme park and the experience was just what the doctor ordered. It showed them that they weren’t alone as they experienced the kindness of complete strangers throughout their entire Make-A-Wish journey. It reminded them of what it’s like to be a normal family again. And, allowed them all to get lost in the utter and pure joy of childhood --something that too often is ripped away when illness strikes.

Phoenix’s favorite part of the trip may have been one of the rides that he repeatedly went on, but his mom’s favorite part was seeing her son embrace the larger-than-life characters roaming the park. “It was very emotional,” said his mom, Melissa, as she dabbed at her eyes and Phoenix razzed her for tearing up. For Phoenix’s parents, those were powerful moments that signified the return to childhood and normalcy.

“Make-A-Wish is so important because it reminds us that these are still kids and gives them their childhood back,” said his dad, Frank.

Help grant more wishes to kids like Phoenix when you donate your airline miles.