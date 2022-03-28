WISHES OFFER LONG-LASTING HEALTH BENEFITS FOR KIDS LIKE MARKELLA

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Make A Wish Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Make A Wish Foundation, visit wishesinflight.akwa.wish.org.

Love. That one word sums up what Make-A-Wish is all about according to wish mom, Carmen. “That’s what Make-A-Wish does: it grows love,” she said. “The kind of love that Make-A-Wish grows is so very far reaching and long lasting and brings so many people together and connects them in such a real and meaningful way.”

In 2017, then 6-year-old Markella was referred to Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington. She knew she wanted to experience something magical—perhaps meet a fairy, or travel to an enchanted forest, or touch a rainbow.

Markella and her mom looked to Pinterest for some “wishspiration” and stumbled upon one particular image that grabbed her attention: a tree with rainbow bark.

That’s when she knew what she wanted for her wish: to see those beautiful trees in person. After some research and help from her Make-A-Wish volunteers, Markella and her family realized the family could see magical rainbow Eucalyptus trees in Hawaii.

The wish was much more than a magical week in Hawaii with rainbow trees. According to her mom, the wish ushered Markella through the best medical year of her life. “She got such a boost from the wish,” said Carmen. Since birth, Markella has lived with a rare illness that causes muscle fatigue and respiratory distress, but the year post-wish Markella had fewer medical emergencies and overall improved health.

Research increasingly shows that wishes provide long-term health benefits for children with critical illnesses. Right now, more than 60 Alaskan children are waiting to receive a wish, and we need your help to make these wishes come true. Donate unused airline miles so we have the resources we need to grant wishes to kids like Markella. Visit wishesinflight.akwa.wish.org.