Ace lives his best life, thanks to Make-A-Wish and the local community

Ace lives his best life, thanks to Make-A-Wish and the local community

Sponsored - Imagine that your 8-year-old child needs to be on a leash every time he walks out the front door of your home to stay safe… and that this same child endures hundreds of seizures a day.

For wish mom Erica, and wish dad Shawn, this is everyday life with their son Ace. At just six months old, he was diagnosed with a life-threatening nervous system disorder.

Ace has always felt happiest when outdoors, with the sky overhead and the wind at his cheeks. But that freedom required a harness or a hand hold and careful planning by his family.

When Erica and Shawn learned that Ace qualified to receive a wish through Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington, the nonprofit that grants wishes to children with life-threatening critical illnesses, they weren’t sure whether to accept it. They thought other kids might be able to appreciate a wish more than Ace could.

Until they realized that wishes could be tailored to their specific boy, igniting hope and joy that is specific to his own needs.

After careful thought, they realized that Ace could experience true joy if he could play outside on his own.

A fence could set him free from harnesses and hand holds.

A fence could allow him to be outside.

A fence could give the whole family the chance to experience joy and stay safe at the same time.

That’s why they decided on Ace’s wish to have a fence around their home.

Ace’s wish required the skills, time, and donations from the community. The Home Depot crew worked with the Soldotna Professional Firefighters Organization, and a project that was supposed to take many days was completed in under two.

The outpouring of support not only meant that Ace and his family have a fence around their home; the wish was a reminder that children with critical illnesses deserve to experience a childhood, and a wish granted positively impacts the life of a child—and enriches the community around.

Right now, over 50 Alaskan children are waiting for their wishes, in part due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions.

We’ve partnered with KTUU and Bailey’s Furniture to raise airline miles during the month of April so that we can grant travel wishes as quickly as possible as soon as it’s safe to travel again.

Your donation today ensures that we will be able to book flights as soon as it’s safe for wish travel to resume! Your donations mean kids won’t have to wait a minute longer than necessary.

Help make local wishes come true today by going to wishesinflight.akwa.wish.org

Or, Visit us online at: Make-A-Wish® Alaska & Washington