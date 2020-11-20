March of Dimes: Shine a light on your Nurse of the Year today!

Sponsored - While we may not be able to come together in person this year, our Nurses have been on front line of the pandemic and we want to honor them.

Channel 2, CBS 5 has partnered with March of Dimes and The Children’s Hospital at Providence to recognize Nurses of the Year across Alaska in an online gallery. Upload your photos and send a message today.

Shine a light on your Nurse of Year today! Whether serving as a health care provider, educator, researcher, volunteer and/or advisor - nurses play a critical role in advancing the March of Dimes’ mission to fight for the health of every mom and baby. The Nurse of the Year initiative supports this mission while recognizing exceptional nurses throughout Alaska and celebrating the profession.

Make a real difference for moms and babies, at a time when they need us the most and make a tribute gift to March of Dimes to honor your favorite nurse.