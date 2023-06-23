Despite risks, tourists remain drawn to ‘extreme’ excursions

The helicopter engine roared to life, with Zachary Truskolaski with Alaska Helicopter Tours at the controls.

“We’re going to take a short trip to the Knik Glacier, which is the biggest glacier in the Knik River Valley,” Truskolaski said.

Moody and gray skies opened to sunshine as Truskolaski guided the four-seat Robinson R44 Raven II over trees that gave way to water and then the breathtaking Knik Glacier.

“It’s spectacular,” Truskolaski said of the view from the glacier. “We fly thousands of hours between all the pilots ever year, and it never gets old.”

Alaska is known as a place of extremes, which can be both magical and dangerous.

Since the disappearance of the Titan submersible near the wreck site of the Titanic, many people have questioned the value of taking trips that could be considered risky.

“We hear everyday ‘this is the most amazing experience of my life and a bucket list item’,” Mike Neely with Alaska Helicopter Tour said. “It’s changed people’s lives.”

For some, the risk involved in going on an adventure is part of the appeal — and businesses that cater to adventures are booming. Alaska, like the rest of the world, has seen an increase in tourism since the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Even the state’s Travel Alaska website uses the slogan “Alaska: AKA where adventure awaits” to entice courageous visitors.

“In this awe-inspiring place also known as Alaska, memorable experiences are an everyday occurrence,” Travel Alaska’s website reads.

One of those memorable experiences could be to climb Denali — which can be deadly, with a summit elevation of 20,310 feet. According to the National Park Service more than 1,000 climbers attempted at least one of the routes on the mountain last year, with almost 70 percent of climbers reaching the summit.

Neely says the hunger for a unique Alaska experience has grown quickly over the years. His company has gone from about 5,000 tours in 2020 to an estimated 22,000 this year.

“Safety is our number one priority, and we plan on keeping our clean safety record that way,” Neely said about flying in a helicopter to Knik Glacier. “It’s the most amazing way to see Alaska and it’s worth it.”