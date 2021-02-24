The Restaurant and Hunger Relief program needs your help. And your help will have a long reach.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Way of Anchorage and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Way of Anchorage, visit https://www.liveunitedanc.org/win-win-win/

It’s not every day you can put excellent meals on the table for the hungry, boost the Anchorage economy and help your neighbors keep their jobs with a single donation. By the numbers:

With $100, you can buy 10 hot breakfasts for seniors too hobbled to cook.

With $120, you can buy 10 hot lunches for low-income preschoolers.

With $180, you can buy 10 hot dinners for troubled teens living away from home.

With any amount, you’ll help keep Anchorage restaurants and their suppliers running through the pandemic.

With any amount, you’ll help Anchorage restaurant workers keep their livelihoods.

The four-month-old initiative has funded the work of 42 Anchorage restaurants in providing 69,000 meals to 32 sites run by 23 nonprofits in Anchorage in a triple-win response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants gutted by lockdowns have gained an income stream. More than 300 restaurant workers have regained or retained jobs; about 130 have gained hours to boost paychecks. Hundreds of children, families, people with disabilities and seniors have been nourished in body and spirit.

By any measure, Restaurant and Hunger Relief has been a tremendous success. The partnership of Alaska Hospitality Retailers, Municipality of Anchorage, Alaska Community Foundation and United Way of Anchorage has made the most of federal CARES Act money.

But come mid-March, federal money runs out. An average of 5,000 meals a month will stop. The pandemic recession won’t stop. Restaurants, their workers and hungry neighbors will still be on the edge.

That’s why we need your help. First National Bank Alaska has jump started the campaign with $42,000 from its Spirit of Alaska online concert.

You can buy hope and hot meals. Please donate here.