Valdez Totem Hotel and Suites Kicks Off the State’s Summer Travel Season

Sponsored - It’s the middle of May and this year, like most years, travel in the state of Alaska is starting to bustle. Airlines add flights, hotels increase the number of staff, restaurants finalize menus and tour companies open their doors. The Totem Hotel and Suites in Valdez is ready and looking forward to doing what they do best – taking care of guests in the newest hotel in town.

The hotel’s COO, Joe List, said “We are optimistic about the upcoming 2021 season. So far, the number of bookings look great, and our tour groups keep growing. It will be nice to get back to a somewhat normal summer season, even as we continue to follow our strict COVID-19 cleaning protocol to keep guests and staff safe.”

The Totem Hotel and Suites, which opened in May 2018, offers travelers 65 modern, eco-friendly guest rooms in Valdez, Alaska. Rooms have either one king or two queen beds and are equipped with microwave, mini-fridge and luxury linens. Guests also have access to the indoor pool, exercise room, market, gift shop and complimentary breakfast buffet. Also on the property, there are 16 Chugach business suites with fully equipped kitchen, breakfast bar, queen bed, sofa sleeper and washer/dryer. For an outdoor wild adventure, they also offer 10 cabins with fully equipped kitchen, queen bed, bathroom and sofa sleeper, kind of your own little base camp. There is something of everyone at this property.

This season, the Totem Hotel and Suites is rewarding in-state residents with a special room rate. Once guests decide on a date, they can just call the front desk and ask for the resident rate.

As an extra incentive, the hotel is partnering with another Valdez business, Stan Stephens Glacier and Wildlife Cruises, to offer a “Stay and Cruise Package”, a savings of up to 30% on room rates and cruises through June 15th.

The Totem Hotel and Suites is located at 144 East Egan Drive, Valdez, Alaska (907) 835-4443

www.totemhotelandsuites.com