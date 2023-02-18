The Vancouver Canucks (21-30-4) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers (22-24-10), who have dropped three straight, on Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, CBC, and SNP.

The Canucks have gone 3-6-1 in the past 10 contests, scoring 33 total goals (six power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.4%). They have given up 43 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Canucks 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-125)

Canucks (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.2)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have gone 7-4-11 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 21-30-4.

Vancouver is 8-9-3 (19 points) in its 20 games decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Canucks recorded just one goal, they lost every time.

Vancouver has lost all 12 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Canucks have scored at least three goals in 34 games (21-9-4, 46 points).

In the 18 games when Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 5-12-1 to register 11 points.

In the 26 games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 9-15-2 (20 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 24 games. The Canucks finished 10-12-2 in those matchups (22 points).

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 11th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.68 27th 31st 4.05 Goals Allowed 3.14 18th 21st 30.7 Shots 29.6 24th 13th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.4 17th 11th 23.1% Power Play % 15.9% 31st 32nd 66.3% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 21st

Canucks vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, CBC, and SNP

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, CBC, and SNP Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

