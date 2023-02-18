The Vancouver Canucks (21-30-4) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers (22-24-10), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, CBC, and SNP.

Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, CBC, and SNP

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, CBC, and SNP Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-120) Flyers (+100) 6.5

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won 56.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (9-7).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Vancouver has a record of 8-4 (winning 66.7%).

The Canucks have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Vancouver's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 37 times.

Canucks vs. Flyers Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 182 (11th) Goals 150 (26th) 223 (31st) Goals Allowed 176 (20th) 43 (8th) Power Play Goals 26 (30th) 54 (32nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 37 (19th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vancouver hit the over seven times.

The Canucks have had an average of 6.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Canucks offense's 182 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

The Canucks are ranked 31st in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 223 total goals (4.0 per game).

They're ranked 27th in the league with a -41 goal differential .

