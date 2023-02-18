Canucks vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:46 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (21-30-4) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers (22-24-10), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, CBC, and SNP.
Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, CBC, and SNP
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-120)
|Flyers (+100)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won 56.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (9-7).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Vancouver has a record of 8-4 (winning 66.7%).
- The Canucks have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Vancouver's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 37 times.
Canucks vs. Flyers Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|182 (11th)
|Goals
|150 (26th)
|223 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|176 (20th)
|43 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|26 (30th)
|54 (32nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|37 (19th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canucks with DraftKings.
Canucks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Vancouver hit the over seven times.
- The Canucks have had an average of 6.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During the last 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Canucks offense's 182 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Canucks are ranked 31st in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 223 total goals (4.0 per game).
- They're ranked 27th in the league with a -41 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.