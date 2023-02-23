The St. Louis Blues (26-28-3, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Vancouver Canucks (22-30-5) at Enterprise Center. The game on Thursday, February 23 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP.

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 3-5-2. They have totaled 36 goals, while their opponents have scored 44. They have gone on the power play 30 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (26.7% of opportunities).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Blues 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-120)

Blues (-120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-1)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (22-30-5 overall) have posted a record of 7-5-12 in contests that have required OT this season.

Vancouver has earned 19 points (8-9-3) in its 20 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canucks scored just one goal in eight games and they lost every time.

Vancouver failed to win all 12 games this season when it scored two goals.

The Canucks have scored three or more goals 36 times, earning 49 points from those matchups (22-9-5).

Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in 20 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 9-15-3 (21 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 11-12-2 to register 24 points.

Blues Rank Blues AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 20th 3.04 Goals Scored 3.37 10th 29th 3.65 Goals Allowed 4.02 31st 28th 29 Shots 30.7 19th 21st 32.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 14th 17th 21.1% Power Play % 23.4% 10th 24th 75.2% Penalty Kill % 66.3% 32nd

Canucks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP

ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

