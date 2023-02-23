The St. Louis Blues (26-28-3) -- who've lost three straight -- host the Vancouver Canucks (22-30-5) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Blues-Canucks game can be seen on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP, so tune in to catch the action.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP

ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Canucks vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/19/2022 Canucks Blues 5-1 STL

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 229 goals given up (4.0 per game) is 31st in the league.

The Canucks' 192 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them ninth in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 44 goals (4.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals during that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 55 27 45 72 35 36 44.3% Quinn Hughes 53 5 49 54 34 41 100% Jonathan Tanner Miller 57 19 33 52 40 43 52.8% Andrei Kuzmenko 56 26 24 50 16 22 - Brock Boeser 49 10 27 37 16 18 28.1%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 208 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.

The Blues' 173 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 20th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players