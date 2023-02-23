How to Watch the Canucks vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues (26-28-3) -- who've lost three straight -- host the Vancouver Canucks (22-30-5) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
The Blues-Canucks game can be seen on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP, so tune in to catch the action.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Canucks vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/19/2022
|Canucks
|Blues
|5-1 STL
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks' total of 229 goals given up (4.0 per game) is 31st in the league.
- The Canucks' 192 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them ninth in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Canucks are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 44 goals (4.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 36 goals during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|55
|27
|45
|72
|35
|36
|44.3%
|Quinn Hughes
|53
|5
|49
|54
|34
|41
|100%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|57
|19
|33
|52
|40
|43
|52.8%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|56
|26
|24
|50
|16
|22
|-
|Brock Boeser
|49
|10
|27
|37
|16
|18
|28.1%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 208 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Blues' 173 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|54
|25
|29
|54
|36
|38
|40%
|Robert Thomas
|54
|13
|35
|48
|31
|50
|54.1%
|Brayden Schenn
|57
|16
|27
|43
|37
|24
|48.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|42
|16
|27
|43
|14
|22
|20.6%
|Justin Faulk
|57
|7
|21
|28
|40
|37
|-
