The St. Louis Blues (26-28-3) -- who've lost three straight -- host the Vancouver Canucks (22-30-5) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Blues-Canucks game can be seen on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP, so tune in to catch the action.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Canucks vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/19/2022 Canucks Blues 5-1 STL

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks' total of 229 goals given up (4.0 per game) is 31st in the league.
  • The Canucks' 192 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them ninth in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Canucks are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 44 goals (4.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 36 goals during that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 55 27 45 72 35 36 44.3%
Quinn Hughes 53 5 49 54 34 41 100%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 57 19 33 52 40 43 52.8%
Andrei Kuzmenko 56 26 24 50 16 22 -
Brock Boeser 49 10 27 37 16 18 28.1%

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues have allowed 208 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Blues' 173 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 20th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 54 25 29 54 36 38 40%
Robert Thomas 54 13 35 48 31 50 54.1%
Brayden Schenn 57 16 27 43 37 24 48.5%
Pavel Buchnevich 42 16 27 43 14 22 20.6%
Justin Faulk 57 7 21 28 40 37 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.