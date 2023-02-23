Canucks vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The St. Louis Blues (26-28-3) host the Vancouver Canucks (22-30-5) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, February 23 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP. The Blues have lost three straight games.
Canucks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-120)
|Canucks (+100)
|7
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vancouver is 10-25 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
- The Canucks have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Vancouver has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals in 39 of 57 games this season.
Canucks vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|173 (20th)
|Goals
|192 (9th)
|208 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|229 (31st)
|35 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (8th)
|35 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|56 (31st)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Vancouver has gone over the total eight times.
- The Canucks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.8 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 7 total goals set for this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Canucks' 192 total goals (3.4 per game) are the ninth-most in the NHL.
- The Canucks have allowed 4.0 goals per game, 229 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.
- They have a -37 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.
