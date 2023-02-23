The St. Louis Blues (26-28-3) host the Vancouver Canucks (22-30-5) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, February 23 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP. The Blues have lost three straight games.

Canucks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-120) Canucks (+100) 7

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vancouver is 10-25 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Canucks have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Vancouver has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals in 39 of 57 games this season.

Canucks vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 173 (20th) Goals 192 (9th) 208 (27th) Goals Allowed 229 (31st) 35 (20th) Power Play Goals 45 (8th) 35 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 56 (31st)

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vancouver has gone over the total eight times.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.8 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 7 total goals set for this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Canucks' 192 total goals (3.4 per game) are the ninth-most in the NHL.

The Canucks have allowed 4.0 goals per game, 229 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.

They have a -37 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.

