Damian Lillard plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Lillard, in his previous game (February 14 loss against the Wizards) put up 39 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

In this piece we'll break down Lillard's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 35.5 31.4 36.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5.4 Assists 9.5 7.3 6.6 PRA 50.5 43 48.1 PR 40.5 35.7 41.5 3PM 4.5 4.2 4.2



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Kings

Lillard is responsible for attempting 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.2 per game.

He's connected on 4.2 threes per game, or 25.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.5.

Giving up 117.2 points per contest, the Kings are the 23rd-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Kings are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Kings have allowed 25.8 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

The Kings are the 10th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Damian Lillard vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 37 20 4 8 1 0 2

