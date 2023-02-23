The Portland Trail Blazers, with Drew Eubanks, match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Eubanks, in his last appearance, had three points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 126-101 loss to the Wizards.

In this piece we'll examine Eubanks' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 5.9 7.2 Rebounds 7.5 4.9 6.4 Assists -- 1.1 1.9 PRA -- 11.9 15.5 PR 15.5 10.8 13.6 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Drew Eubanks' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Drew Eubanks Insights vs. the Kings

Eubanks has taken 3.6 shots per game this season and made 2.5 per game, which account for 4.2% and 5.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.5. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Kings have given up 117.2 points per contest, which is 23rd-best in the league.

On the glass, the Kings are fifth in the NBA, conceding 42.0 rebounds per game.

The Kings are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 10th in the NBA, allowing 11.8 makes per game.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 16 0 3 1 0 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Eubanks or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.