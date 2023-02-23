Jerami Grant will take the court for the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

Grant, in his last time out, had 23 points in a 138-129 loss to the Thunder.

In this article we will break down Grant's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.8 16.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.3 4.4 Assists 2.5 2.3 1.9 PRA 29.5 27.4 23.2 PR 27.5 25.1 21.3 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jerami Grant's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Kings

Grant has taken 14.6 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 16.1% and 16.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 16.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grant's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.5.

Allowing 117.2 points per contest, the Kings are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Kings are the fifth-ranked team in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per contest.

The Kings concede 25.8 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 10th in the NBA, allowing 11.8 makes per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 35 23 8 1 3 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Grant or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.