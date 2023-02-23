Nassir Little and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Little tallied four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-101 loss versus the Wizards.

Now let's dig into Little's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nassir Little Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.9 5.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.4 2.8 Assists -- 0.9 1.1 PRA -- 9.2 9.2 PR 10.5 8.3 8.1 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.1



Nassir Little Insights vs. the Kings

Little has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 2.2 per game, which account for 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Little is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Little's Trail Blazers average 100.5 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Kings allow 117.2 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Kings have allowed 42 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Kings are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Nassir Little vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 10 0 2 1 0 0 1

