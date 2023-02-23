On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (32-25) play the Portland Trail Blazers (28-30) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a +130 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 119.5 points per game to rank first in the league and are giving up 117.2 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 114.9 points per game (11th in league) and allowing 115.0 (18th in NBA).

The teams average 234.4 points per game combined, 5.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams together give up 232.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's total.

Sacramento has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 27 times.

Portland has compiled a 28-29-1 ATS record so far this year.

Trail Blazers and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +50000 +20000 +320 Kings +15000 +5000 -400

Looking to place a futures bet on the Trail Blazers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.