Trail Blazers vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (32-25) play the Portland Trail Blazers (28-30) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-5.5)
|239.5
|-215
|+185
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Kings (-5.5)
|239.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Kings (-5.5)
|239.5
|-227
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Kings (-5.5)
|239.5
|-220
|+190
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Kings have a +130 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 119.5 points per game to rank first in the league and are giving up 117.2 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.
- The Trail Blazers have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 114.9 points per game (11th in league) and allowing 115.0 (18th in NBA).
- The teams average 234.4 points per game combined, 5.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams together give up 232.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's total.
- Sacramento has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 27 times.
- Portland has compiled a 28-29-1 ATS record so far this year.
Trail Blazers and Kings NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|+50000
|+20000
|+320
|Kings
|+15000
|+5000
|-400
Looking to place a futures bet on the Trail Blazers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.