The Boston Bruins (44-8-5, on a five-game winning streak) go on the road against the Vancouver Canucks (23-30-5) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Saturday, February 25 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP.

Canucks vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP

ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-255) Canucks (+215) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been an underdog in 37 games this season, and won 12 (32.4%).

Vancouver has played as an underdog of +215 or more one time this season and won.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canucks have a 31.7% chance to win.

Vancouver has played 39 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Canucks vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 214 (2nd) Goals 195 (9th) 120 (1st) Goals Allowed 231 (31st) 46 (6th) Power Play Goals 45 (8th) 27 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 56 (30th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canucks with DraftKings.

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vancouver has gone over the total eight times.

The Canucks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, Canucks' games average 10.7 goals, 1.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Canucks' 195 total goals (3.4 per game) are the ninth-most in the NHL.

The Canucks have allowed 231 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st.

Their -36 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.