Canucks vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:47 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (44-8-5, on a five-game winning streak) go on the road against the Vancouver Canucks (23-30-5) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Saturday, February 25 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP.
Canucks vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-255)
|Canucks (+215)
|6.5
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have been an underdog in 37 games this season, and won 12 (32.4%).
- Vancouver has played as an underdog of +215 or more one time this season and won.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canucks have a 31.7% chance to win.
- Vancouver has played 39 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Canucks vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|214 (2nd)
|Goals
|195 (9th)
|120 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|231 (31st)
|46 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (8th)
|27 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|56 (30th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vancouver has gone over the total eight times.
- The Canucks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, Canucks' games average 10.7 goals, 1.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canucks' 195 total goals (3.4 per game) are the ninth-most in the NHL.
- The Canucks have allowed 231 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st.
- Their -36 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
