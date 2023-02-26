The Houston Rockets (13-46), on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, will try to end a five-game road losing skid at the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31).

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and SportsNet SW
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Rockets Moneyline
DraftKings Trail Blazers (-10) - -475 +380 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Trail Blazers (-10.5) - -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

  • The Trail Blazers average 114.9 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 115.3 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Rockets' -502 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.6 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 118.1 per contest (24th in league).
  • Portland has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.
  • Houston has compiled a 21-33-5 record against the spread this season.

Trail Blazers and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Trail Blazers +50000 +20000 +390
Rockets +100000 +90000 -

