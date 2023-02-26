The Houston Rockets (13-46), on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, will try to end a five-game road losing skid at the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31).

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and SportsNet SW

ROOT Sports NW+ and SportsNet SW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Rockets Moneyline DraftKings Trail Blazers (-10) - -475 +380 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM Trail Blazers (-10.5) - -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers average 114.9 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 115.3 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets' -502 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.6 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 118.1 per contest (24th in league).

Portland has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.

Houston has compiled a 21-33-5 record against the spread this season.

Trail Blazers and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +50000 +20000 +390 Rockets +100000 +90000 -

