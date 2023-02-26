The Houston Rockets (13-46) are heavy underdogs (+10) as they try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs on ROOT Sports NW+ and SportsNet SW.

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 120 - Rockets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (- 10)

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread more often than the Rockets this year, recording an ATS record of 28-30-1, as opposed to the 22-33-4 mark of the Rockets.

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Houston and its opponents aren't as successful (47.5% of the time) as Portland and its opponents (49.2%).

The Trail Blazers have a .586 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-12) this season, higher than the .228 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (13-44).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

With 114.9 points per game on offense, Portland ranks 12th in the NBA. On defense, it cedes 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

This season, the Trail Blazers rank 21st in the league in assists, putting up 24.3 per game.

This year, the Trail Blazers are draining 13.1 threes per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.5% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

Portland has taken 58.8% two-pointers and 41.2% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 68% are two-pointers and 32% are three-pointers.

