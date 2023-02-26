The Portland Trail Blazers (28-31) have four players on the injury report, including Anfernee Simons, for their matchup against the Houston Rockets (13-46) at Moda Center on Sunday, February 26 at 9:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Trail Blazers suffered a 133-116 loss to the Kings. In the loss, Nassir Little led the Trail Blazers with 26 points.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jusuf Nurkic C Out Calf 13.8 9.4 2.9 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5.0 3.4 Ryan Arcidiacono PG Out Back 0.9 0.7 0.6 Anfernee Simons SG Out Ankle 21.4 2.7 4.2

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Kevin Porter Jr.: Out (Foot), Jalen Green: Out (Groin)

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and SportsNet SW

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers average 114.9 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets allow.

When Portland puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 17-4.

The Trail Blazers have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 120.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.3 points more than the 114.9 they've scored this year.

Portland makes 13.1 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1. It shoots 37.5% from deep while its opponents hit 37.1% from long range.

The Trail Blazers score 114.3 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the league), while allowing 114.5 points per 100 possessions (25th in the NBA).

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -10

