Matisse Thybulle Player Prop Bets: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors - February 28
Matisse Thybulle and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Thybulle's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|3.0
|5.0
|Rebounds
|3.5
|1.5
|2.5
|Assists
|--
|0.6
|1.0
|PRA
|--
|5.1
|8.5
|PR
|10.5
|4.5
|7.5
|3PM
|1.5
|0.5
|1.0
Matisse Thybulle Insights vs. the Warriors
- The Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.5. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 105.3 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 118.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 25th-ranked team in the league defensively.
- The Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 19th-ranked team in the league.
- The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Matisse Thybulle vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/16/2022
|21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
