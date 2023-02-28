Matisse Thybulle and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Thybulle, in his last time out, had eight points and two steals in a 131-114 win over the Rockets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Thybulle's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 3.0 5.0 Rebounds 3.5 1.5 2.5 Assists -- 0.6 1.0 PRA -- 5.1 8.5 PR 10.5 4.5 7.5 3PM 1.5 0.5 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Matisse Thybulle's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Matisse Thybulle Insights vs. the Warriors

The Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.5. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 105.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 25th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 21 3 2 0 1 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Thybulle or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.