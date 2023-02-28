The Portland Trail Blazers (29-31) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Anfernee Simons, as they ready for a Tuesday, February 28 game against the Golden State Warriors (31-30) at Chase Center, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers took care of business in their most recent game 131-114 against the Rockets on Sunday. Damian Lillard's team-leading 71 points paced the Trail Blazers in the victory.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jusuf Nurkic C Out Calf 13.8 9.4 2.9 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5.0 3.4 Ryan Arcidiacono PG Out Back 0.9 0.7 0.6 Anfernee Simons SG Out Ankle 21.4 2.7 4.2

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Hip), Draymond Green: Questionable (Knee), Stephen Curry: Out (Leg), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (115.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (118.1).

Portland has put together an 18-4 record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Trail Blazers are averaging 120.4 points per contest, 5.2 more than their season average (115.2).

Portland connects on 13.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) at a 37.8% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 12.0 per game its opponents make, at a 37.0% rate.

The Trail Blazers' 114.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 114.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 25th in the league.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -4 236

